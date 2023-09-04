Brendan Rodgers -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .202 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in 12 of 23 games this year (52.2%), with more than one hit on five occasions (21.7%).

In 23 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 .261 AVG .140 .306 OBP .229 .413 SLG .140 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 14/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

