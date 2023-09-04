The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .290 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 55 of 74 games this year (74.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.1%).

He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Blackmon has driven home a run in 24 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36 of 74 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 31 .308 AVG .265 .398 OBP .356 .509 SLG .376 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 9 18/21 K/BB 21/11 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings