On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.

In 90 of 128 games this season (70.3%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

He has homered in 15 games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.7% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 56 of 128 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .281 AVG .233 .325 OBP .258 .454 SLG .398 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 74/9 2 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings