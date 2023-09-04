Ezequiel Tovar vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .427 this season.
- Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.
- In 90 of 128 games this season (70.3%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- He has homered in 15 games this year (11.7%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 56 of 128 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|62
|.281
|AVG
|.233
|.325
|OBP
|.258
|.454
|SLG
|.398
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|74/9
|2
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly (10-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 12 hits.
- The 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
