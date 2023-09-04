Ryan McMahon -- hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 123 hits and an OBP of .333, both of which lead Colorado hitters this season.

McMahon has had a hit in 83 of 129 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits 33 times (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (21 of 129), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 43 games this season (33.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 65 .276 AVG .229 .349 OBP .318 .506 SLG .408 30 XBH 23 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings