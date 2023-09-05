Player prop betting options for Cody Bellinger, Wilmer Flores and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-San Francisco Giants matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 30 6.0 4 1 0 6 2 at Pirates Aug. 25 5.2 6 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Aug. 20 6.1 5 1 1 3 1 vs. White Sox Aug. 15 6.0 7 3 3 4 2 at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has recorded 131 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .320/.363/.549 so far this season.

Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .349 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 16 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 4 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI (149 total hits). He's also swiped 34 bases.

He's slashed .280/.341/.392 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 3 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Reds Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Reds Sep. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Reds Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Flores Stats

Flores has 97 hits with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs.

He's slashing .285/.351/.524 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 93 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .250/.369/.398 so far this year.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .143 with an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

