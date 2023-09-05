Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado with a slugging percentage of .423, fueled by 49 extra-base hits.

In 90 of 129 games this season (69.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (11.6%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 47 games this season (36.4%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (44.2%), including nine multi-run games (7.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 63 .281 AVG .229 .325 OBP .254 .454 SLG .392 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 75/9 2 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings