Tuesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (50-87) at 9:40 PM (on September 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Diamondbacks will call on Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) against the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (5-14).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies have a 4-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 121 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (37.2%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (603 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule