Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Kyle Freeland, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 135 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with 603 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.529 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Freeland (5-14) for his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 26 starts this season.

Freeland has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Braves L 7-3 Home Kyle Freeland Darius Vines 9/1/2023 Blue Jays L 13-9 Home Chris Flexen Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Austin Gomber Alex Cobb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks

