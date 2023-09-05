Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
In the quarterfinals at the US Open on Tuesday, Karolina Muchova, the No. 10-ranked player, and Sorana Cirstea, the No. 30-ranked player, will be competing for a chance to play in the tournament semifinals.
Tune in to ESPN to see Cirstea and Muchova hit the court.
Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Tuesday, September 5
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Cirstea vs. Muchova Matchup Info
- Cirstea is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic in Sunday's Round of 16.
- In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Cirstea fell in the round of 32 to No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 on August 16.
- Muchova took home the win 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 versus Xinyu Wang in the Round of 16 on Sunday.
- In her last tournament, Muchova came up just short of the title, losing to No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff 3-6, 4-6 in the Western & Southern Open final on August 20.
- When these two competitors have squared off, Muchova has racked up three wins, while Cirstea has one. In their last meeting on August 9, 2023, Muchova got it done with a 7-5, 6-4 win.
- Muchova has bested Cirstea in nine total sets, claiming six sets (66.7%) against Cirstea's three.
- It's been an even split when Cirstea and Muchova have squared off, each winning 47 games.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Cirstea vs. Muchova Odds and Probabilities
|Sorana Cirstea
|Karolina Muchova
|+150
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+2200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|40.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|4.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|44.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.3
