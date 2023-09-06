The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .191.

Wynns has a hit in 18 of 36 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In five games this season (13.9%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 2 .167 AVG .200 .167 OBP .333 .333 SLG .200 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

