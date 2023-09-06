The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .219 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this year.

Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .261 AVG .180 .306 OBP .255 .413 SLG .180 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 2 14/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings