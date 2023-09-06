Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .268.

In 76 of 122 games this year (62.3%) Diaz has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Diaz has had an RBI in 40 games this year (32.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 of 122 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .274 AVG .262 .314 OBP .315 .452 SLG .380 21 XBH 15 8 HR 5 35 RBI 29 44/14 K/BB 58/15 2 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings