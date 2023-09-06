Ezequiel Tovar -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on September 6 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

In 70.0% of his 130 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Tovar has driven home a run in 47 games this year (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 58 games this year (44.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .281 AVG .230 .325 OBP .254 .454 SLG .389 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 77/9 2 SB 8

