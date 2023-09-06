Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and the Colorado Rockies (51-87) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. Game time is at 3:40 PM on September 6.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zach Davies (2-5) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-6).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in seven of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 46 wins in the 122 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 3-32 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (606 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule