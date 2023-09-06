How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 606 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.309).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.525 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (1-6) for his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 11 starts this season.
- Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 13-9
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Alex Cobb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
