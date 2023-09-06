The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and Colorado Rockies (51-87) play on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zach Davies (2-5) against the Rockies and Chris Flexen (1-6).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.45 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.89 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 78 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Over 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.

Flexen has one quality start under his belt this year.

Flexen will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 3.3 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 24 appearances this season.

Chris Flexen vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1179 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 645 runs scored. They have the 15th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 20th in all of MLB with 151 home runs.

Flexen has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (2-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.45 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .281 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Davies has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Zach Davies vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 606 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 7-for-23 with a double and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

