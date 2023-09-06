Ryan McMahon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Diamondbacks Player Props
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.329) and total hits (123) this season.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (21 of 131), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43 games this season (32.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 62 games this season (47.3%), including 11 multi-run games (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|67
|.276
|AVG
|.221
|.349
|OBP
|.309
|.506
|SLG
|.395
|30
|XBH
|23
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|84/32
|2
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies (2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 6.45 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.