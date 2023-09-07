How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (0-0) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-0) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 7, 2023.
We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Lions
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: NBC
Chiefs Insights (2022)
- The Chiefs scored 29.2 points per game last season, 4.1 more than the Lions surrendered per contest (25.1).
- The Chiefs collected 21.2 more yards per game (413.6) than the Lions allowed per matchup (392.4) last year.
- Last season Kansas City rushed for 30.6 fewer yards per game (115.9) than Detroit allowed per contest (146.5).
- The Chiefs turned the ball over 23 times last year, one more turnover than the Lions forced (22).
Chiefs Home Performance (2022)
- The Chiefs' average points scored (25.1) and conceded (19.4) in home games were both lower than their overall averages of 29.2 and 21.7, respectively.
- At home, the Chiefs racked up 395.9 yards per game and gave up 325.5. That's less than they gained (413.6) and allowed (328.2) overall.
- At home, Kansas City racked up 303.9 passing yards per game and conceded 204.5. That's more than it gained overall (297.8), and less than it allowed (220.9).
- The Chiefs' average yards rushing at home (92) was lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards allowed at home (121) was higher than overall (107.2).
- The Chiefs converted 42.1% of third downs in home games (6.6% lower than their overall average), and gave up 28.2% at home (10.1% lower than overall).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/7/2023
|Detroit
|-
|NBC
|9/17/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Chicago
|-
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at New York
|-
|NBC
