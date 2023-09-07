With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Think Edwards-Helaire will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30 if he scores a TD)

On 71 attempts last season, Edwards-Helaire compiled 302 yards rushing for 30.2 yards per game, with three TDs. He also caught 17 passes for 151 yards (15.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

He rushed for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

He hauled in a touchdown pass twice last season, out of 10 games played, and had multiple TD receptions once.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 7 42 0 3 32 2 Week 2 Chargers 8 74 0 4 44 0 Week 3 @Colts 7 0 1 5 39 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 19 92 1 1 2 1 Week 5 Raiders 9 15 0 3 20 0 Week 6 Bills 9 33 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 6 32 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 4 5 0 1 14 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 2 9 0 0 0 0

Rep Clyde Edwards-Helaire with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.