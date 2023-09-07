Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), is Isiah Pacheco a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11 if he scores a TD)
- Pacheco had 170 attempts for 830 yards rushing a year ago (48.8 per game) and scored five TDs.
- He rushed for a touchdown in five games last year, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|12
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|11
|63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|2
|9
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|5
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|16
|82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|15
|107
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|22
|69
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|14
|66
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|13
|70
|0
|3
|23
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|15
|86
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|14
|58
|0
|1
|32
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|9
|31
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|8
|64
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|12
|95
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|10
|26
|0
|5
|59
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|15
|76
|1
|0
|0
|0
