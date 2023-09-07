Justin Watson Week 1 Preview vs. the Lions
Justin Watson has a favorable matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Detroit Lions in their season opener (Thursday, 8:20 PM ET). The Lions allowed 245.8 passing yards per game last year, third-worst in the NFL.
Watson received got 34 targets last season and turned them into 15 catches for 315 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 18.5 yards per game.
Watson vs. the Lions
- Watson vs the Lions (since 2021): No games
- Detroit let nine players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- The Lions allowed 23 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Against Detroit last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Watson will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense a year ago (245.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the NFL at 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game last season.
Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)
Watson Receiving Insights
- In four of his nine games last season (44.4%), Watson went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 34 passes last year, averaging 9.3 yards per target.
- Watson had a touchdown catch twice last year, out of 17 games played, but did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those games.
Watson's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Cardinals
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|9/15/2022
|Week 2
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Colts
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|10/10/2022
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|5 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Texans
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Seahawks
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|1/7/2023
|Week 18
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jaguars
|1/21/2023
|Divisional
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|2/12/2023
|Super Bowl
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
