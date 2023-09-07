Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being drafted as the 74th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he recorded 80.4 fantasy points last season (52nd at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Kansas City Chiefs WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 80.40 85.50 - Overall Rank 169 174 202 Position Rank 53 62 74

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Stats

Last season, Valdes-Scantling received 81 targets and turned them into 42 receptions for 687 yards and two TDs, averaging 40.4 yards per contest.

Valdes-Scantling accumulated 17.6 fantasy points -- six receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4.1 4 4 44 0 Week 2 Chargers 1.3 7 2 13 0 Week 3 @Colts 4.8 7 4 48 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 6.3 5 3 63 0 Week 5 Raiders 9.0 8 6 90 0 Week 6 Bills 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 11.1 4 3 111 0 Week 9 Titans 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 12.0 4 3 60 1 Week 11 @Chargers 1.8 4 1 18 0 Week 12 Rams 5.6 5 4 56 0 Week 13 @Bengals 7.1 6 2 71 0 Week 14 @Broncos 2.0 3 1 20 0 Week 15 @Texans 8.6 5 3 26 1 Week 16 Seahawks 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 2.8 7 2 28 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2.7 6 3 27 0 Divisional Jaguars 6.6 2 1 6 1 Championship Game Bengals 17.6 8 6 116 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0

