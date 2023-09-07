The Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions are slated to square off in a Week 1 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Thursday. Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

On 81 targets, Valdes-Scantling racked up 687 yards via 42 catches with two TDs last season (40.4 yards per game).

Valdes-Scantling had a receiving touchdown in two of 17 games last year, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 4 4 44 0 Week 2 Chargers 7 2 13 0 Week 3 @Colts 7 4 48 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 5 3 63 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 6 90 0 Week 6 Bills 3 0 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 4 3 111 0 Week 9 Titans 1 1 12 0 Week 10 Jaguars 4 3 60 1 Week 11 @Chargers 4 1 18 0 Week 12 Rams 5 4 56 0 Week 13 @Bengals 6 2 71 0 Week 14 @Broncos 3 1 20 0 Week 15 @Texans 5 3 26 1 Week 16 Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 7 2 28 0 Week 18 @Raiders 6 3 27 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 1 6 1 Championship Game Bengals 8 6 116 1 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 0 0 0

