Noah Gray, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 62nd among TEs; 519th overall), posted 42.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 38th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Kansas City Chiefs TE.

Noah Gray Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 42.00 33.32 - Overall Rank 265 321 519 Position Rank 37 42 62

Noah Gray 2022 Stats

Last season, Gray grabbed 28 balls (on 34 targets) for 299 yards and one score, averaging 17.6 yards per contest.

In Week 10 last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gray put up a season-high 8.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 20 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Gray finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, four yards, on one target.

Noah Gray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 1.0 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Chargers 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Colts 2.6 2 1 26 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 6.1 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 6 Bills 1.3 3 3 13 0 Week 7 @49ers 1.0 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 4.5 3 3 45 0 Week 10 Jaguars 8.0 2 2 20 1 Week 11 @Chargers 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Rams 1.6 2 2 16 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 14 @Broncos 4.5 3 3 45 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.1 3 3 31 0 Week 16 Seahawks 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 17 Broncos 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 18 @Raiders 1.4 1 1 14 0 Divisional Jaguars 2.7 2 1 27 0 Championship Game Bengals 0.4 1 1 4 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0.6 1 1 6 0

