Kansas City Chiefs receiver Richie James Jr. has a favorable matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Detroit Lions. The Lions gave up the third-most passing yards last season, 245.8 per game.

On 70 targets last year, James put together 569 yards on 57 grabs plus four touchdowns, averaging 37.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on James and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James vs. the Lions

James vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Detroit allowed over 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

The Lions allowed 23 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The 245.8 yards per game conceded by the Lions through the air last year were the 30th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Lions' defense ranked 23rd in league play last year by allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Chiefs vs Lions on Fubo!

Richie James Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-105)

Put your picks to the test and bet on James with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Receiving Insights

James hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in five of 11 games last season (45.5%).

With 569 receiving yards on 70 targets last season, he was 49th in the NFL (8.1 yards per target).

In four of 14 games last season, James had a receiving touchdown. But he did not have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

James' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 9/11/2022 Week 1 6 TAR / 5 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/18/2022 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/26/2022 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/9/2022 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/16/2022 Week 6 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/23/2022 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/24/2022 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 12/4/2022 Week 13 3 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 7 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/18/2022 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 1/1/2023 Week 17 7 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 1/15/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 1/21/2023 Divisional 10 TAR / 7 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.