When Skyy Moore takes the field for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Last year Moore received 33 targets and converted them into 22 receptions for 250 yards (15.6 yards per game).

Moore did not catch a TD pass in 14 games last season.

Skyy Moore Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 4 2 31 0 Week 5 Raiders 3 2 15 0 Week 6 Bills 3 1 24 0 Week 7 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Chargers 6 5 63 0 Week 12 Rams 6 5 36 0 Week 13 @Bengals 0 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Texans 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 1 5 0 Week 17 Broncos 4 3 33 0 Divisional Jaguars 1 1 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 7 3 13 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 1 4 1

