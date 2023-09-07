Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce has a good matchup in Week 1 (Thursday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Detroit Lions. The Lions conceded the third-most passing yards last year, 245.8 per game.

Kelce tallied 78.7 receiving yards per game last season and scored 12 touchdowns.

Kelce vs. the Lions

Kelce vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit allowed nine players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Lions last season, 23 players hauled in a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Lions gave up 245.8 passing yards per game to be the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass last year.

The Lions' defense ranked 23rd in NFL play last season by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-118)

Kelce Receiving Insights

In nine of his 17 games last season (52.9%), Kelce went over on receiving yards prop bets.

With 1,338 receiving yards on 152 targets last year, he was 26th in the league (8.8 yards per target).

Kelce had a touchdown catch seven times last year, out of 17 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

Kelce's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 8 REC / 121 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/15/2022 Week 2 7 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 9/25/2022 Week 3 8 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/2/2022 Week 4 10 TAR / 9 REC / 92 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/10/2022 Week 5 8 TAR / 7 REC / 25 YDS / 4 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/16/2022 Week 6 10 TAR / 8 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/23/2022 Week 7 8 TAR / 6 REC / 98 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/6/2022 Week 9 17 TAR / 10 REC / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/13/2022 Week 10 7 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/20/2022 Week 11 10 TAR / 6 REC / 115 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/27/2022 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 12/11/2022 Week 14 9 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/18/2022 Week 15 10 TAR / 10 REC / 105 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2022 Week 16 8 TAR / 6 REC / 113 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 1/1/2023 Week 17 10 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 1/7/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 6 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 1/21/2023 Divisional 17 TAR / 14 REC / 98 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 7 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 2/12/2023 Super Bowl 6 TAR / 6 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

