We have two matches in the US Open semifinals (on hard) today in New York, New York, including Coco Gauff (No. 6 in world) taking on Karolina Muchova (No. 10). For how to watch, head to ESPN, where the tennis action will be streaming live.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: September 7

September 7 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 7

Match Round Match Time Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Semifinal 7:00 PM ET Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Semifinal 8:15 PM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Gauff vs. Muchova

Gauff has gone 38-13 and has won two titles so far this year.

Muchova is 31-12 in 12 tournaments this year, but has come up short in claiming any tournament victories.

Through 51 matches this year (across all court types), Gauff has played 19.6 games per match and won 57.7% of them.

Through 33 matches this year on hard courts, Gauff has played 19.5 games per match and won 59.5% of them.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Gauff has won 73.5% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.

Muchova has averaged 23.2 games per match in her 43 matches played this year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.5% of games.

Muchova has played 29 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 22.5 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 56.6% of games.

Muchova is 346-for-480 in service games (a winning percentage of 72.1%) and 183-for-486 in return games (37.7%) on all surfaces.

Bet on Gauff or Muchova to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Aryna Sabalenka Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 Quarterfinal Madison Keys Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 Quarterfinal

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.