Alan Trejo vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alan Trejo -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .236 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Trejo has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Trejo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.0%), including five games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.224
|AVG
|.245
|.268
|OBP
|.292
|.355
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/5
|K/BB
|30/7
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
- Harrison makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
