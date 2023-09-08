Brendan Rodgers -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the hill, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .218 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

Rodgers is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Rodgers has had a hit in 15 of 26 games this year (57.7%), including multiple hits six times (23.1%).

In 26 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rodgers has driven in a run in seven games this season (26.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .261 AVG .182 .306 OBP .250 .413 SLG .182 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings