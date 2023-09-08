Ezequiel Tovar vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.279 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Kyle Harrison and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- In 69.5% of his 131 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this season (47 of 131), with more than one RBI 13 times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 59 of 131 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.281
|AVG
|.227
|.325
|OBP
|.257
|.454
|SLG
|.385
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|78/11
|2
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 155 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Harrison gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
