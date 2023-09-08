Lynx vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (16-22) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup in this article.
Lynx vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-185
|+154
|BetMGM
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Sky (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+160
Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky are 18-18-0 ATS this season.
- The Lynx have put together a 20-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Minnesota has an ATS record of 10-8 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 37 times this season.
- In the Lynx's 38 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.
