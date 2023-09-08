Friday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (70-70) versus the Colorado Rockies (51-88) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:15 PM on September 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Kyle Harrison (1-1) to the mound, while Ty Blach (2-1) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have gone 3-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (six of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 37.4%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 18 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (611 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule