When the San Francisco Giants (70-70) and Colorado Rockies (51-88) match up at Oracle Park on Friday, September 8, Kyle Harrison will get the call for the Giants, while the Rockies will send Ty Blach to the hill. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The total for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 34, or 51.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a record of 6-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 123 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (37.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+300) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Sean Bouchard 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

