Charlie Blackmon vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on September 9 at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .283.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 56 of 77 games this season (72.7%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Blackmon has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|34
|.308
|AVG
|.252
|.398
|OBP
|.349
|.509
|SLG
|.354
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|10
|18/21
|K/BB
|24/14
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- The Giants surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb will look to earn his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts through 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
