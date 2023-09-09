Harold Castro vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Saturday, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb, with the first pitch at 9:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 30, when he went 0-for-1 against the Braves.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 13 doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .258.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (48 of 85), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In 20 games this year (23.5%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 games this year (24.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Other Rockies Players vs the Giants
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.274
|AVG
|.242
|.278
|OBP
|.269
|.323
|SLG
|.323
|6
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|13
|33/1
|K/BB
|29/5
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb will aim for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.
