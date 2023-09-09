The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) visit the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) at SECU Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Maryland is compiling 449 yards per game on offense, which ranks 46th in the FBS. On defense, the Terrapins rank 43rd, allowing 276 yards per contest. Charlotte has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 3 points per contest (sixth-best). On offense, it ranks 79th by posting 24 points per game.

Maryland vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Maryland vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Maryland Charlotte 449 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (95th) 276 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 168 (7th) 166 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220 (27th) 283 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125 (121st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has compiled 260 yards (260 ypg) on 22-of-33 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 28 rushing yards (28 ypg) on two carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Roman Hemby has 58 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Antwain Littleton has carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards (37 per game).

Corey Dyches' leads his squad with 108 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of six targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in five receptions totaling 57 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Octavian Smith Jr. has a total of 42 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 125 yards on 13-of-19 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 49 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Durell Robinson has run the ball 11 times for 71 yards, with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has hauled in 49 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Bryce Kennon has caught two passes and compiled 46 receiving yards (46 per game) with one touchdown.

Randy Fields Jr.'s one catch (on one target) has netted him 11 yards (11 ypg).

