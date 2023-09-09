The No. 22 Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1). The game has a 59.5-point over/under.

While Colorado ranks 19th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 42 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS in scoring (45 points per game). Nebraska has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 10 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 13 points per contest (33rd-ranked).

Nebraska vs. Colorado Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: FOX

Colorado vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -3 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Week 2 Big Ten Betting Trends

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Casey Thompson threw for 2,407 yards (200.6 yards per game) while putting up 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 63.1% completion percentage.

Trey Palmer was an asset, piling up 1,043 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 71 receptions.

Anthony Grant ran for 915 rushing yards (76.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

As an important contributor in the passing attack, Marcus Washington compiled 471 receiving yards and one touchdown on 31 catches.

Last year Garrett Nelson registered 56 tackles, eight TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 12 games.

Luke Reimer was on the field for 12 games, collecting one interception to go along with 75 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

With 62 tackles, five TFL, and one sack, Isaac Gifford was a key contributor last season on defense.

With three TFL, 52 tackles, and two interceptions, Marques Buford Jr. made a big impact on D.

