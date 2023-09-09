Nolan Jones vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is hitting .281 with 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Jones enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- In 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%) Jones has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- In 16.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|45
|.287
|AVG
|.277
|.378
|OBP
|.352
|.512
|SLG
|.535
|14
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|36/18
|K/BB
|68/18
|9
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (9-12) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.66 ERA in 187 2/3 innings pitched, with 173 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.096 WHIP ranks 11th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 32nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.