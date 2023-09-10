Elehuris Montero vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Giants.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .238 with 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 64 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (32.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.333
|AVG
|.162
|.379
|OBP
|.208
|.505
|SLG
|.308
|11
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|29/8
|K/BB
|56/4
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 157 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Winn (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up four hits.
