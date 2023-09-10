Sunday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (72-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-90) clashing at Oracle Park (on September 10) at 8:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Giants.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (0-2, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Peter Lambert (3-6, 5.03 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 125 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Colorado has a mark of 2-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (620 total, 4.4 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.73 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule