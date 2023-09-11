Alan Trejo vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Alan Trejo (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .232 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Trejo has gotten at least one hit in 46.3% of his games this season (31 of 67), with more than one hit seven times (10.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Trejo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 20.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.224
|AVG
|.238
|.268
|OBP
|.283
|.355
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|9
|16/5
|K/BB
|32/7
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
