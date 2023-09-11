Brendan Rodgers vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Rodgers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.
- Rodgers has an RBI in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Elehuris Montero
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|16
|.261
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.231
|.413
|SLG
|.167
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|3
|14/3
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.