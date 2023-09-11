Brendan Rodgers -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Giants.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .208 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.

In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Rodgers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 27 games this season.

Rodgers has an RBI in seven of 27 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 27 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 16 .261 AVG .167 .306 OBP .231 .413 SLG .167 6 XBH 0 0 HR 0 8 RBI 3 14/3 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

