On Monday, Charlie Blackmon (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while hitting .280.

In 72.2% of his games this season (57 of 79), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (31.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (12.7%).

He has scored in 37 of 79 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .308 AVG .246 .398 OBP .340 .509 SLG .343 18 XBH 9 5 HR 2 26 RBI 10 18/21 K/BB 26/14 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings