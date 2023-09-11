Elehuris Montero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .613 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Giants.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .248 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Montero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .412.
- Montero has had a hit in 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Montero has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 of 65 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.379
|OBP
|.225
|.505
|SLG
|.331
|11
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|29/8
|K/BB
|57/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
