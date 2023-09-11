Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the mound, on September 11 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.413) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Tovar has had a hit in 92 of 134 games this season (68.7%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.1%).

He has homered in 11.2% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has had an RBI in 47 games this season (35.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .281 AVG .223 .325 OBP .252 .454 SLG .373 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 81/11 2 SB 8

Cubs Pitching Rankings