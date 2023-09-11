Nolan Jones vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, Nolan Jones (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Wicks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 19 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 36 walks while batting .277.
- In 62.4% of his 85 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.269
|.378
|OBP
|.342
|.512
|SLG
|.515
|14
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|36/18
|K/BB
|71/18
|9
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
