How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 11
Kyle Freeland takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Coors Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rockies Player Props
|Cubs vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rockies Prediction
|Cubs vs Rockies Odds
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 137 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 428 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 623 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.74 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.538 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Freeland (6-14) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-5
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|L 9-8
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|L 9-1
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|L 6-3
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Keaton Winn
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
|9/14/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|9/15/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Alex Cobb
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.