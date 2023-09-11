The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 124 hits and an OBP of .327, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 134 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.6% of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 43 games this year (32.1%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (47.0%), including 11 multi-run games (8.2%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 70 .276 AVG .217 .349 OBP .306 .506 SLG .388 30 XBH 24 13 HR 9 46 RBI 23 87/28 K/BB 87/34 2 SB 3

