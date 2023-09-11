Ryan McMahon vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.150 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 124 hits and an OBP of .327, both of which are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 134 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 43 games this year (32.1%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (47.0%), including 11 multi-run games (8.2%).
Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|70
|.276
|AVG
|.217
|.349
|OBP
|.306
|.506
|SLG
|.388
|30
|XBH
|24
|13
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|23
|87/28
|K/BB
|87/34
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 156 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wicks makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
