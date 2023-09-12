On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .250.

Montero is batting .500 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Montero has gotten a hit in 35 of 66 games this season (53.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (21.2%).

In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.8% of his games this season, Montero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (36.4%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 36 .337 AVG .182 .393 OBP .225 .505 SLG .331 11 XBH 9 2 HR 4 17 RBI 13 29/8 K/BB 57/4 0 SB 0

