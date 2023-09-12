Elehuris Montero vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (.633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .250.
- Montero is batting .500 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 35 of 66 games this season (53.0%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (21.2%).
- In 9.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Montero has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (36.4%), including five multi-run games (7.6%).
Other Rockies Players vs the Cubs
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|36
|.337
|AVG
|.182
|.393
|OBP
|.225
|.505
|SLG
|.331
|11
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|29/8
|K/BB
|57/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (3-3) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.83 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
